Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 101.4% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.