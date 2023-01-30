Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.70. The stock had a trading volume of 603,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.