Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. 1,681,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,228. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

