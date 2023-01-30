Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,361. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

