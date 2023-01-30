Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $14.07 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.99. 5,148,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

