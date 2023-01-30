Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

LHX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,953. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

