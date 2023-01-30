Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 12,602 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.65. 2,791,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,473. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

