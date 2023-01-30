Monument Capital Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. 784,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,835,187. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

