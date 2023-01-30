Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $54.83. 106,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,537. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

