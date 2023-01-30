Monument Capital Management Purchases 712 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.89. 45,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.