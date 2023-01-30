Monument Capital Management Purchases 4,362 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 939.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,021. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

