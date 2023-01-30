Monument Capital Management Purchases 2,927 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CX Institutional grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 201,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

