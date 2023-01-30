Monument Capital Management Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $2,297,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 63.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.05. The stock had a trading volume of 190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

