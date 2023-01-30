Monument Capital Management Has $3 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.05. 23,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.65. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.