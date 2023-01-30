Monument Capital Management Has $2.88 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $338,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $263.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

