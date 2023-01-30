Monument Capital Management Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.5 %

ADM traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.40. 319,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

