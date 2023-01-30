Monument Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 24,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,344. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

