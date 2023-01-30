Monument Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

CINF stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,634. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.