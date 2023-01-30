Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,891 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.64. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $252.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

