Monument Capital Management Buys 906 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Quanta Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $149.82. 52,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,464. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

