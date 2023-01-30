Monument Capital Management Buys 2,456 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 150.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.40. 122,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,842. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

