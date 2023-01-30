Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Monro Price Performance

Monro stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.