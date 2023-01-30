Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($2.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.19).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 232.90 ($2.88) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.30 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.40 ($2.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,117.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £39,748.74 ($49,212.26).

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.