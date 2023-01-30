Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 18,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Mondee Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,734,974.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

