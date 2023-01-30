Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,964. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

