Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

MODD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Modular Medical has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.