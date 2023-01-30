Mizuho Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $255.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.79.
NYSE:SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
