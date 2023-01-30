Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

MIELY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,470. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.