Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
MIELY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,470. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.