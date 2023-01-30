Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 43,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,420. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

