Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.52. 144,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,399. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.