Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 25,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,107,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

