Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 15,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. 338,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,119. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

