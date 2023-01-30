Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of MBOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. 11,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,274. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
