Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Microbot Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. 11,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,274. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

About Microbot Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

