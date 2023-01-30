MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 3.1% Higher

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.34. 21,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 146,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,941 shares of company stock valued at $409,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

