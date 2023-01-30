MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 100.2% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.54. 11,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,393. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

