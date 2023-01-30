MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

