MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 702,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.83.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Raymond James decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

