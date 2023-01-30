Metal (MTL) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $62.30 million and $15.20 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00397351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.79 or 0.27891147 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00586157 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

