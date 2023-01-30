Metahero One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.28 or 0.01342593 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007217 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015137 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.01643883 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

