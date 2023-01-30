Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.28. 110,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 163,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Merus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $695.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

