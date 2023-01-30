Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. 20,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

