Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 755,087 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

