Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,847.3 days.
Melco International Development Stock Performance
MDEVF stock remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
Melco International Development Company Profile
