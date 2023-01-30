Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,847.3 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

MDEVF stock remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

