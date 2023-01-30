MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 90,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,752. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

