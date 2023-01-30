Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Medartis Price Performance
MDRSF stock remained flat at C$59.00 during midday trading on Monday. Medartis has a 12 month low of C$59.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.00.
Medartis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medartis (MDRSF)
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.