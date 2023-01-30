Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Medartis Price Performance

MDRSF stock remained flat at C$59.00 during midday trading on Monday. Medartis has a 12 month low of C$59.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.00.

Get Medartis alerts:

Medartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.