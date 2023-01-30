mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MECVF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

MECVF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

