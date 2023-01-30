McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.05. 190,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,624. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.