Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in January

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 1,372,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.6 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAYNF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

