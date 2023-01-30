Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mativ

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,798.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 32,923 shares of company stock worth $663,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

Mativ Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mativ stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.17. 179,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,333. Mativ has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Articles

