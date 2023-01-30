Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,012. The stock has a market cap of $358.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.11 and its 200 day moving average is $336.47.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

